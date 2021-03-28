                                                                                                                         
Amerks, T-Mobile host Easter food drive for veterans

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Americans and T-Mobile hosted an Easter food drive on Saturday outside the T-Mobile location in Webster on Holt Road.

The event was to support the Veterans Outreach Center and was part of the “Fueling the Frontlines 2.0” initiative. Amerks fans were among the many people who donated.

Everyone who gave back got two ticket vouchers for future Amerks games. Wegmans, who also helped sponsor the food drive, gave $3 to the VOC for every pound of food donated during the event.

“We’re very thankful for all of the people dropping off the food. Especially our fans and it’s nice to see and it’s gonna be nice to get our veterans fed on Easter,” Jodi Gage said.

