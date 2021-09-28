American Trucking Association of New York teaches local students about the industry

ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Edison Tech High School took a special field trip Tuesday.

The American Trucking Association of New York is holding a three-day event to teach kids about the trucking industry. Students learned about career paths and training they could take if they wanted to learn the trade.

Students were also able to learn about the technology used to operate and repair the trucks’ breaking and electrical systems.

Rusty Stetzel with the Trucking Association says it’s important to show kids there are alternative options to college available.

“There are certain students who don’t want college or have no desire to go to college,” he said. “The trucking industry has a lot to offer someone who wants a long career with very little schooling on their part.”

Stetzel says starting pay for truck mechanics is between $40,000 and $50,000 a year. Drivers make about $60,000 annually. Some support staff can make about $80,000.