American Rescue Plan: Distributing federal aid to Monroe County, City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is providing more information on the American Rescue Plan, the latest stimulus package of the pandemic.

The legislation distributes billions in federal aid to distressed areas of the state, including Monroe County and the City of Rochester. Sen. Gillibrand says her “Direct Support for Communities Act” ensures direct funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Currently Rochester is expected to receive over $200 million, and the Finger Lakes Region: upwards of $560 million in local funding.

“So, this funding means that municipalities can meet their payroll for our first responders, close budget gaps that have grown under COVID, avoid layoffs for frontline workers, and meet the needs of other social service and community support programs that really work but are often the last to be funded,” Gillibrand said.

More than $1.8 billion from the American Rescue Plan will be going to child care providers and employers, following the increase in child care demands during the pandemic.