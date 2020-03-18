1  of  74
American Red Cross: 'We are in a severe blood need'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Car crashes, major injuries, births. These things don’t stop; and people still need blood donations if they end up in the hospital.

The American Red Cross says there is almost always a blood shortage. But it’s worse now than ever.

Few are turning out to recent blood drives. But some folks are making it a point to come out. “I was a little worried that the quarantines might continue, get more stringent,” said one person donating blood Tuesday. “So I thought this was really my best opportunity.”

And the process to donate did not take long; because the American Red Cross is fully staffed, but the donation chairs are empty. Mostly due to COVID-19 coronavirus. Holly Miller of the American Red Cross told News 8, “We’ve had hundreds of blood drives across the country cancel, and due to that, we have thousands of units that we are not currently collecting.” She continued, “We are in a severe blood need.”

That means, regardless of COVID-19 coronavirus, people are still having mandatory surgeries that require blood transfusions. So they’re urging healthy people to trickle out and donate. The Red Cross says its being extra careful about who gets in the building.

“We’re taking the temperature of our staff before they come to work,” said Miller. “They’re sick, they stay home. We’re disinfecting areas before and after each donor [as well].”

To add to the precautions, all are asked to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

