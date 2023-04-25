ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The American Red Cross of Greater Rochester is starting its annual ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign on May 6.

The Greater Rochester Red Cross has a goal of installing at least 300 free smoke alarms in over 100 homes in the area. The organization says that this campaign is meant to prevent deaths and injuries from home fires.

“Red Cross volunteers respond to home fires within the footprint of our Greater Rochester chapter on nearly a daily basis,” said Nick Bond, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Western New York. “Some communities in our region are especially vulnerable to home fires and we want to harness the power of our volunteers, as well as the generosity of our donors, to ensure that we make those families safer.”

To sign up as a volunteer for the event, register here prior to May 6. Volunteers will receive brief training and equipment the morning of.