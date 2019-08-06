American Red Cross always in need of blood donations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross needs blood donors every day.

Many donate after tragedies like the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

In a statement the organization said:

“Unfortunately, fewer blood donors and blood drives during the summer months make it one of the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations. The Red Cross is grateful for all donors who generously give blood throughout the country.” American Red Cross

For more information, visit the American Red Cross of Western and Central New York online.