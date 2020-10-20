AMC Theatre in Webster to reopen Friday

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The AMC movie theatre in Webster is set to reopen Friday, Oct. 23.

This comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced guidelines allowing most movie theatres in New York to reopen.

The AMC movie threatres are practicing certain protocols in order to ensure the safety of their guests. This includes social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, easy access to disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration with MERV 13 filters, and numerous other measures.

Ordering food and drinks will now be contactless. You can read more about the theatre’s reopening guidelines here.