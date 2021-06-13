Ambulance stolen in Utica recovered from Irondequoit Bay, suspect in custody

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say a suspect is in custody after an ambulance stolen in Utica ended up in Irondequoit Bay Sunday.

Officials say state police assisted with the Utica Police Department after an ambulance was stolen Sunday morning. They say around 10:40 a.m. the stolen ambulance was located on the Thruway, but the vehicle’s operator refused to comply with police.

Authorities say troopers later located the stolen ambulance on I-490 westbound and attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver exited the highway at Culver Road. Police say the driver again refused to comply with police.

The stolen ambulance was later located by police after it entered Irondequoit Bay off Seneca Road.

Here it is from another angle. They’re still working to pull this from the water – making progress @News_8 https://t.co/6aZZoKNqBF pic.twitter.com/LuouvTF8Lg — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) June 13, 2021

Police say the ambulance operator was able to swim to a private vessel and was then taken into custody by police.

Here’s the ambulance. Towed by two cables, now begins the effort to take it up the winding Seneca Road and back on the main road. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/dmZDqIlBgY — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) June 13, 2021

The Monroe Count Sheriff’s dive team was called in to help retrieve the submerged ambulance.

Here is a short video progression of the MCSO Scuba Unit and a heavy rig tow truck team removing a Utica based ambulance stolen this morning (see 315 phone#) from the Irondequoit Bay. More updates on this story as they emerge from ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/CJY7np2X6j — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) June 13, 2021

Police say the operator was given medial attention at the scene and charges are pending.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.