Ambulance merger coming to Rochester areas

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Volunteer Ambulance and CHS Mobile Integrated Healthcare have decided to merge.

The board of directors voted on this Tuesday night. With the merger CHS will cover a number of areas including North Greece, Scottsville and Wheatland.

The bases in Greece, Chili and Henrietta will remain in operation.

The CHS says this is to create more EMT and paramedics during the nationwide shortage.

“We really want to make it so people have a life, make a living and not literally burn themselves out by trying to help others, so in having additional resources of that critical piece which is people is helpful to that,” said chief of CHS Mobile Integrated Healthcare, Reg Allen.

CHS says that coverage will not be impacted and it will be a few months before the merger goes into effect.