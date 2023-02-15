ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe Ambulance vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the area of Morrie Silver Way and North Plymouth Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators with the Rochester Police Department, a vehicle was heading north through the intersection on N. Plymouth Ave. with a green light. During that, the ambulance attempted to turn onto N. Plymouth Ave. against a red light, which caused both to collide.

The driver of the first vehicle — a 57-year-old man — was taken to a hospital for pain in his lower body, which was deemed non-life-threatening. It is unclear if the ambulance driver was injured as well.

It’s unknown if the ambulance was driving with its lights or sirens on when the accident took place.