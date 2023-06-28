ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Calkins Road was shut down after a car crashed into an ambulance Wednesday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old driver turned out in front of a CHS Ambulance with two crew members inside around 12:50 p.m.

Photo by Emalee Burkhard (News 8/WROC) Photo by Emalee Burkhard (News 8/WROC)

Officers say the ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the accident, and only minor injuries were reported. They add that the 17-year-old was given a ticket for failing to yield the right of way and being an unlicensed driver.

The road shut down between Hylan Drive and Fair Avenue while crews cleaned up the scene, and has since re-opened.