Amber Alert suspect charged with sexual abuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man wanted in an Amber Alert this week, accused of taking a 14-year-old Rochester girl to New York City, is now facing charges for sex abuse.

Robert Gonzalez, age 41, is charged with criminal sex act, use of a child in a sexual performance and sexual abuse.

Officers say Gonzalez was in some type of relationship with a 14-year-old girl who he took from home to Brooklyn.

Rochester police activated an Amber Alert after the girl’s mother called 911, after a CPS caseworker visited the home.

Gonzalez was arrested the day after the Amber Alert was issued. The girl was found unharmed.

At last check, she was still in New York City while Gonzalez was returned to Rochester.