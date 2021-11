ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Amber Alert was issued Monday evening after police say a Rochester teenager was taken off the street by four or five men wearing masks.

According to the alert, James Fernandez Reyes, 14, was abducted on Myrtle Street in Rochester around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police believe he may have been taken by four to five Black men wearing masks, in a gold SUV.

James S. Fernandez Reyes

The SUV was last seen heading north on Myrtle Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.