Amazon offers a way to contribute to local nonprofits like Woof2Hoof Rescue

ROCHESTER, NY, (WROC) – While Amazon was wrapping up its annual Prime sale event one local nonprofit wants people to know, it’s not just about a good deal.

Woof2Hoof Dog Rescue helps find homes for special needs cats and dogs. Amazon Prime Day is a way for supporters to donate more puppy pads, toys and food that can be purchased for much less money and to donate money while they shop.

“Just by logging on to that and clicking our rescue we get money which helps us fund major surgeries like both of these dogs require,” said founder April Daniele.

Prime Day ended on Tuesday but you can still give to organizations like Woof2Hoof by visiting Amazon Smile, a separate website operated by Amazon.

A portion of every purchase from Amazon Smile goes to charity.