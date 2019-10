ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The online shopping giant Amazon held a job fair in Rochester on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The company is trying to fill dozens of positions at its delivery station in Henrietta.

The job fair, which is part of Monroe County’s “Recruiting on the Road” program, took place at the Aenon Baptist Church on Genesee Street.

Monroe County officials said the event exceeded expectations with over 200 people in attendance.