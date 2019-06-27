Alzheimer’s, wandering, and the alert system in-place to protect your loved ones

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV)

At least once a month, older adults with dementia and other disabilities, go missing in the region. Most have been found safely because of the missing person alert system, including Carl Zava, who was found in Sodus by State Police after driving off Tuesday night.



“Actually in the last two months, we’ve had a lot of cases where their loved ones are either driving or they’re found wandering,” says Dina Johnson, Director of Care & Support with the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester & the Finger Lakes Region.

She says this “wandering” is becoming more common. When it comes to your loved ones who have dementia, she says to be close and connected with your community.

“You may be able to help identify where you last saw my loved one,” she says.

Johnson adds the tell-tale signs of dementia can range from financial imbalances, to conversation repetition, to social withdrawal.

Sgt. David Kaiser with the Gates Police Department says when locating people with cognitive issues, they often try to go to familiar places.



“Well, first we try to gather as much information as we can: direction of travel, when they were last seen, what they might be wearing,” says Kaiser.

Like Johnson, Kaiser says to keep an eye on elderly neighbors, if you don’t see them around or their mail is piling up, it’s always okay to dial 911 if you suspect something if off.

“We’ll go. We’d rather check on them and make sure they’re okay than find out later that something bad happened,” says Kaiser.