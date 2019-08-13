Dozens of firefighters respond to Alphonse Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roughly 50 firefighters responded to a two alarm fire on Alphonse Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
What started as a single house fire quickly spread to a neighboring house, causing extensive damage to both homes.
The first crew arrived on scene within four minutes, and a second alarm was called. The fire was so intense it started to threaten a third home — which firefighters stopped after the home’s siding melted a bit.
It took approximately 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The deputy chief said both the first and second houses were vacant. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries.
