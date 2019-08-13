Dozens of firefighters respond to Alphonse Street fire

AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 0.57"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 7.15"TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:14 AMTUESDAY SUNSET: 8:16 PM

While we will be dodging some raindrops during the day today, the day itself will not be a washout here in Rochester. You do need to prepare for a couple of downpours though especially from midday on into this afternoon. Areas south of the Thruway stand to see the best chance of downpours developing as this area will have the most instability being closest to the path of Low pressure traveling along a boundary setting up over Pennsylvania. The wave of Low pressure responsible for the showers today should be well to our south and east by later this afternoon which should allow for some partial clearing, and a decent sunset to conclude this Tuesday. Temperatures this afternoon should top out in the upper 70s. An area of High pressure, albeit weak, will move in for the day Wednesday setting the stage for a fair amount of sunshine mixed with clouds. Northerly breezes will blow with temperatures topping out in the middle 70s. Overall, it should be a very comfortable day. The next wave of Low pressure will arrive Thursday but not until later in the afternoon and evening. This should mean dry weather during the day with a slight increase in the risk for a few showers later in the afternoon and evening. WEEKEND OUTLOOK: High pressure looks to work in by Saturday night and Sunday allowing for mostly dry air and warming temperatures. Expect highs for both days to climb above average, in the low and mid 80s.