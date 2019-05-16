Alleson Athletics holds job fair for workers ahead of plant closure in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) — A company that will soon close its doors held a job fair for its workers on Thursday.

It was reported earlier this year that Alleson Athletics would be shutting down in June, laying off more than 100 workers.

Since then, there have been multiple efforts to find work for those employees. Thursday, the career fair was held just for them to help transition the employees into another position.

Employers like Wegmans and Monroe County were there. The location manager hopes the job fair will help workers losing their jobs start a new life.

“When we learned about what was happening for my company, I got all of my people together and told them what may seem like the worst day of your life may actually be the best because you’re going to take skills and knowledge and go out there and do something even better,” said Sam Green, Alleson Athletics manager.

To further help the works, they have also had resume workshops and interview training. The fair was set up by the Department of Labor and Alleson Athletics.

The closure comes two years after Alleson Athletics was bought by North Carolina manufacturer Badger Sportswear in 2017.

Badger Sportswear was embroiled in controversy last December as colleges pulled Badger gear from its bookstores across the country after an Associated Press report found the company used products that were purportedly sewn by Muslims being held in Chinese internment camps.

The company said it would stop using products from that supplier in January.