Allergy season ramps up as coronavirus cases rise

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Allergy season is getting underway as tree pollen starts to ramp up late March and early April. This seasonal change is lining right up with the continual increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases across Monroe County and the rest of Western New York.

Practicing social distancing while outside will help fight the coronavirus, but it will not prevent seasonal allergies. University of Rochester’s Theresa Bingemann already has patients reporting symptoms. “Those that are spending a lot of time outside this weekend, for example,” said Bingemann, associate professor of pediatrics and medicine, “doing yardwork because it was so nice, have complained of far more symptoms.”

Pollen⬆️Allergies⬆️COVID-19⬆️



I take a look at seasonal allergy symptoms and compare them to the #coronavirus symptoms on @News_8 ➡️ some do overlap as well as overlapping prevention. pic.twitter.com/GpwNKcT7lB — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) March 30, 2020

Horticulturist Marci Muller at the Cornell Cooperative extension said that the trees are just starting to bud, and while she has not had any symptoms this season, she expect them once more pollen reaches the air. “My eyes water up and get itchy,” said Muller, “so I can sympathize with people who have allergies.”

Doctor S. Shahzad Mustafa, the lead physician of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology at Rochester Regional Health says some allergy symptoms do have similarities to those of the coronavirus. “The place where it overlaps,” said Mustafa, “can certainly give you nasal congestion, post nasal drip, sore throat, maybe a little bit of a cough.”

One of the major distinctions between the two is a fever. It is very unlikely to get any fever with seasonal allergies. This also pairs with how significant the reaction can be. “The degree of severity with COVID-19 particularly, the respiratory symptoms should be much more severe than allergies.”

A runny nose, sneezing, puffy and itchy eyes are common symptoms of the seasonal allergies. The coronavirus has symptoms of a cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

Dr. Bingeman says that wearing glasses can help from rubbing and touching the eyes and face. Also a shower after returning home as well as before bed can help rid of potential pollen spores hiding on skin and in clothing.