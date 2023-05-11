Local doctors say tree pollen is currently at its peak in the Rochester region. (File photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Itchy eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat: It’s allergy season.

Local medical experts say the Finger Lakes Region is currently at its peak when it comes to tree pollen allergies.

Dr. Emily Weis, allergist with UR Medicine, shared some helpful guidelines for those battling any symptoms.

“Right now, we’re in the peak of pollen season for tree pollen. That’s what’s really out right now. We do have some peaks throughout the year. But, tree pollen is usually the first followed by the grasses and weeds just around or after Memorial Day. You’ll see those kinds of peaks as we go along,” said Dr. Weis.

Dr. Emily Weis adds the greater Rochester area is a ‘notable allergy community,’ and says this allergy season may also be compressed because of the timing of spring as it relates to weather conditions.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in messages coming in to the office, saying there’s a lot of issues with itchy and watery eyes, nasal congestion, or runny nose. That may be typical for this time of year,” said Dr. Weis, “The first thing to do is touch base with your primary care physician or even your pharmacist. Thankfully, we’ve gotten a lot of over the counter medications that are quite good at treating the symptoms of allergies.”

Dr. Weis says with recent FDA-approved allergy treatments, patients may find themselves in a better situation compared to previous seasons with a focus on new over the counter medications.

While consulting with a primary care physician is a good place to start, doctors we spoke with also recommend patients get connected with a board-certified allergist to further determine specific allergies and more long-term treatments.