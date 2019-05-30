Allendale Columbia students join Mary Cariola students in the "Move it to Music" class

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Students from Allendale Columbia joined non-mobile students from Mary Cariola in the "Move it to Music" class on Thursday. It's designed to build a better sense of understanding and friendship between the two student groups.

The class was led by Mary Cariola's music therapy team. During the class, the Allendale students were given instructions on how to move the Mary Cariola students around the room. The students also played music together.

Noah Levine is a senior at Allendale Columbia.

"They had the option of choosing multiple of these 'may terms' - about fifteen to twenty of them - but they chose this one. So they obviously share a similiar passion, but also they came here and were excited to learn and to see new things and so I couldn't have asked for a better group," said Levine.

The trip was a part of Allendale's "ableism" class which is an optional class that gives students an opportunity to learn from those who have disabilities, their caregivers, and experts.

