ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — David Jakubonis, the man seen on video lunging at former Congressman Lee Zeldin at a campaign stop, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a federal officer.

He faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine when he is sentenced on December 14.

Jakubonis was arrested in July 2022 a few days after he confronted Zeldin at the Fairport VFW. He climbed onto the stage and lunged at the former congressman with a keychain. Prosecutors said he repeated the words “you’re done” during the attack.

Recently, Jakubonis was allowed to live on his own in an apartment and he is now permitted to drive. Before that, he was living at the Richards House. News 8 also learned that he had not violated any conditions and attended all treatment programs.