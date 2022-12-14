ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Sunday, the White House in Washington is having another installment of their holiday celebration, naturally, there’s a Rochester connection.

An all-women’s community a cappella group, Rocappella, will be performing for visitors who are on tour.

Rocappella was formed in 2014, as director Maggie Symington wanted something different, a community singing group.

“I directed an a cappella group when i lived in London, and when I came here there wasn’t anything like what i was looking for, so I thought I better start one myself,” she said.

The group grew from about six to over a dozen women come from all walks of life, and ranges from women in their mid-20s to their mid-60s.

But in that time, they have become more than a singing group.

“Now I think we’re each other’s best friends,” Symington said, commenting that they have been through marriages, divorces, births, and deaths. Not to mention a pandemic.

“It’s nice having that really strong group of that has your back and support you no matter what is going on,” said Rocappella member Brianna Vespone.

A cappella means “without accompaniment,” Vespone says that “there is something about being able to set a mood and a flow and a tone with just voice, nothing else.”

This is second time that the Rocapella has performed for now-President Joe Biden. Six years ago, the group performed at the Naval Observatory for then Vice President Biden.

“They talked it up A LOT, and then to be able to say that it’s my turn, I can do this now, that’s pretty cool,” Vespone said. She was the one who put together the demo tape for the application.

Rocappella are prepping a Christmas, Hanukah, and Kwanza program, along with a hidden rock tune. A special program for a special night.

“To have (this) memory we’ll be able to share forever is pretty cool,” Symington said.