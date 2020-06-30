All Tops stores returning to reusable bags by Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In less than a week, all remaining Tops stores will be going back to reusable bags.

The grocery chain says by July 6, all stores in the state will no longer offer plastic bags when checking out. The change has already gone into effect in the Hudson Valley and North Country regions of New York.

Vermont stores will make the change on Wednesday.

Reusable bags can be purchased for 99 cents each. Tops’ Totes for Changes, their reusable bags sold for charity, will also be available.

That being said, people may bring in their plastic bags to use, as long as they’re clean. Plastic bags will also be available for meat and produce in those departments.

If you’d like to get rid of your plastic bags, they can be recycled in bins at the stores.