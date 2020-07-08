1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Eastview, Marketplace, and Mall at Greece Ridge all reopening Friday

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All three malls in the Rochester area are set to reopen Friday.

Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday that malls in phase four regions could reopen Friday if they had proper HVAC systems and measures in place.

MORE | Gov. Cuomo: School reopening decision in August, phase four malls can reopen Friday with proper HVAC

Officials from Wilmorite, owners of Eastview, The Mall at Greece Ridge, and The Marketplace Mall, say they ave the required systems and filters in place and are ready to reopening Friday.

Officials say not all stores will be open Friday “due to the short notice given by New York state,” adding that it could take some retailers one or two weeks before they are ready to full reopen.

From Wilmorite officials:

“A thorough reopening plan was developed and is being implemented across all of our properties. Some of the highlights of the plan include:

  • Adjusted mall hours to allow for thorough overnight cleaning and less staffing.
    The temporary hours will be:
    • Mondays-Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Sundays: 12 p.m. to 6 op.m. (no early admittance)
    • Pittsford Plaza retailers and restaurants’ hours may vary
  • Extensive cleaning and sanitizing focusing on touch points.
  • Use of EPA and CDC recommended disinfectants.
  • Touchless amenities:
    • At least 3 hands free mall entrances.
    • 20+ touchless hand sanitizing stations strategically placed throughout the malls.
    • Touchless restroom fixtures.
  • Social distancing and mask wearing reminders throughout the malls.
  • Limited seating areas that are strategically spaced for social distancing.
  • The food court seating will remain closed, but the food court restaurants are permitted to open for take-out.
  • Staff training to include vigilant frequent cleaning, hand washing, mask wearing, glove wearing as needed, employee health monitoring and symptom reporting.
  • Temporary closure of some services/amenities including the children’s play areas, carousels, public pay phones, drinking fountains, and customer service centers. 

“Shoppers should feel comfortable visiting our properties,” said Wilmorite Vice President of Operations in a press release. :The malls have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and a solid plan has been put in place for maintaining a safe environment moving forward. We have all the required MERV filters already in place. The large square footage of the malls naturally lends itself to social distancing. The width of the common areas ranges from 20 to 30 feet wide, which is about three times the width of the aisles in grocery and hardware stores. We are a big part of the Rochester community and our high standards will be visible to shoppers when they visit.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss