ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of Thursday evening, all patients involved in the mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 19 have been released from Strong Memorial Hospital.

14 people were shot and injured, and two were shot and killed at the large house party.

The two people killed were both 19 — Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander.

Ten of the people injured were treated at Strong.

A demonstration was held Wednesday to put a stop to gun violence.