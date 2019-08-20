All In Brass Band performs at Salem United Church

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a band with all heart and on Monday night it took its show downtown to Salem United Church.

The All In Brass Band played outside the church on Bittner Street in Rochester. The young musicians range in age from middle school to high school.

They team up with mentor musicians to play in local parades and for local charity. They went to Salem United to learn about the church’s nutrition center, which serves more than 150,000 free meals a year to people in need.

Afterward, they treated their hosts to a concert.

“All In is basically a bunch of kids with mentors and we play these really cool songs and do really cool things like the Brasstacular,” said Bandmember Olivia Castiglione. “We played here today which was a totally cool gig and we get to help out the community which I think is cool.”

The Salem United Nutrition Center serves lunch to people in need one day a week in the summer, and two days a week from Labor Day through Memorial Day.

For information on the nutrition center, click here. And to learn more about the All In Brass Band, follow this link.