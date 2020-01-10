All eviction cases for Clinton Lofts residents tossed out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looming evictions for residents at Rochester’s Clinton Lofts apartments have been tossed out, according to city court officials and the Rochester City Tenants Union.

Just got word from City Tenants Union and #ROC city court that all evictions planned for Clinton Lofts apartments have been tossed out @RocTenantUnion @News_8 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) January 10, 2020

The landlord, Ron Zour, previously motioned to evict more than 100 residents from the property, which has been slapped with code violations that led to tenants striking.

The property, ridden with rodents, roaches, and mold, presented residents with serious quality of life issues,

“It’s horrible. Every day I wake up and feel frustrated with how I’m living,” said Clinton Lofts resident Shelenese Webb.

Rats, roaches and mold: Inside Rochester's Clinton Lofts apartments, where residents face harsh living conditions — and eviction. #ROC



Full story –> https://t.co/UNpO25hQQc pic.twitter.com/YxHojMpC5d — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) January 9, 2020

Earlier this week, judges heard 14 of those eviction cases, eight of which were tossed, but six of which were approved.

However Friday, all eviction cases were tossed out.

According to the #ROC city tenants union and residents, 106 people are being booted out of Clinton Lofts by Jan. 31. And in addition to that, residents say they have had filthy living conditions in their apartments. More on @News_8 tonight. pic.twitter.com/cffwaYIIqr — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) January 2, 2020

