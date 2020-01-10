All eviction cases for Clinton Lofts residents tossed out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looming evictions for residents at Rochester’s Clinton Lofts apartments have been tossed out, according to city court officials and the Rochester City Tenants Union.
The landlord, Ron Zour, previously motioned to evict more than 100 residents from the property, which has been slapped with code violations that led to tenants striking.
The property, ridden with rodents, roaches, and mold, presented residents with serious quality of life issues,
“It’s horrible. Every day I wake up and feel frustrated with how I’m living,” said Clinton Lofts resident Shelenese Webb.
Earlier this week, judges heard 14 of those eviction cases, eight of which were tossed, but six of which were approved.
However Friday, all eviction cases were tossed out.
