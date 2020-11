ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All area malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Eastview Mall, Marketplace Mall and The Mall at Greece Ridge will be closed on Thursday, with plans to reopen for in person shopping on Black Friday.

All malls are encouraging shoppers to shop early to avoid crowds and minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19.

