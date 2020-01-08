All 132 Wesley Gardens Nursing Home employees laid off after 2 evacuations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All 132 employees of Wesley Gardens nursing home have been laid off due to the nursing home temporarily closing according to the New York State Department of Labor.

Layoffs began December 31, 2019 and will continue through January 10. The Department of Labor lists a water line break as the reasoning for the temporary closing.

The residents had to be evacuated twice in December because of a sprinkler leak that led to large amounts of water in the building. One of those evacuations happened on December 19 when it was 8 degrees outside.

Wesley Gardens was cited by the New York State Health Department for sprinkler violations over the summer. The DOH report found sprinkler heads that were coated in debris, and had bundles of wires secured to the sprinkler piping by zip-ties. These issues were reportedly corrected by October 1.

The residents at the nursing home have since relocated to other neighboring nursing homes.