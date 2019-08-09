Alicia Keys, Swiss Beatz to open performing arts center in Macedon

Alicia Keys performs during the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia, in Greenwich Village on Friday, June 28, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Singer Alicia Keys and music producer husband Swizz Beats are planning to create a performing arts center in upstate New York.

The couple’s proposal to transform an industrial site in rural Macedon was introduced at a town board meeting Thursday.

Linda Shaw, an attorney for Keys and her husband, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, says the project will re-purpose three vacant buildings to include a classroom, an office building, an art exhibit hall and a performing arts center.

Town engineer Scott Allen called the proposal exciting, and says the center is a part of The Dean Collection, the couple’s organization that focuses on supporting artists.

Shaw says she is scheduled to appear before the city’s planning board on Aug. 19.

Building Use Layout the Dean Collection Music & Art Campus by Matthew Driffill on Scribd