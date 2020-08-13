Algae blooms shut down swimming, small boat launch at Kershaw Beach

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Department of Health released a statement Thursday warning citizens that parts of Kershaw Beach are currently closed due to Blue Green Algae blooms.

The blooms impact the designated swim areas at the beach including the swimming park and small boat launch area. Although officials say it is safe to swim and boat in areas of the lake without visible algae, they warn people to be alert and avoid contact with the blooms.

Some algae blooms can produce toxins and pose health risks to people and animals if they are exposed in large enough amounts.

Symptoms of the toxin exposure may include allergic reactions or eye, skin, nose and throat irritation.

The public is also urged to keep dogs out of algae blooms. If water with large amounts of blue green algae toxins are ingested it may cause liver and nervous system damage in animals and humans.

Water that is discolored or has blue-green, yellow, brown, or red scums on the surface should be avoided.

