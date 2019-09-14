Alexander Street fire causes severe damage to home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Alexander Street near Mount Hope Avenue.

They said they received multiple calls about a house fire and responded just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived they could see heavy fire engulfing the first floor and extending up the front of the home.

Four people were inside the two-family home when the fire started, but everyone got out safely thanks to the smoke alarm.

The home was heavily damaged.

The source of the fire is still under investigation.

