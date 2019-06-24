Alex Rideout denied parole in connection with the murder of his father

Alex Rideout was denied parole Monday after being previously convicted of tampering with evidence in the case of his murdered father.

Alex Rideout, one of three people convicted in connection with the murder of Craig Rideout, his father, has been denied parole.

Alex was convicted of tampering with evidence in the case. His mother Laura Rideout and brother Colin Rideout were both convicted of murder.

Alex Rideout, Laura Rideout & Colin Rideout

Prosecutors say Craig Rideout was beaten to death inside his Penfield home in 2016. His body was later found off the side of a road in Yates County. His face had been disfigured with chemicals.

Craig Rideout

A fourth suspect, Laura Rideout’s boyfriend Paul Tucci, was acquitted of murder and tampering with evidence.