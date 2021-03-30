Alex Rideout, convicted for tampering with evidence in father’s 2016 murder, released from prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Alex Rideout, convicted of tampering with evidence in the 2016 murder of his father Craig Rideout, has been released from prison after he was granted parole on March 16.

Records from the New York State Department of Corrections show that Rideout was released Tuesday to community supervision with a maximum expiration date of July 15, 2025.

Craig Rideout, 50, was reported missing on July 20, 2016 and was found later that day. Yates County investigators found his body in a wooded area, wrapped in a tarp with bungee cords. His face was disfigured from acid.

Alex was convicted of tampering with evidence in the case, and his mother Laura Rideout and brother Colin Rideout were both convicted of murder.

Alex was previously denied parole in 2019.

Monroe County Sheriff’s investigators say Colin and Alex tried to dump gloves, solvents and drain cleaner into a pond at Mendon Ponds Park.