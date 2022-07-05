Update

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police report the missing teen was found safe and in good health.

Original Story

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert for a missing teenager from Henrietta Tuesday evening.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Giada Szapki, 14, walked away from Deer Run in the Town of Henrietta.





Szapki is approximately 5’2″ and weighs 90 lbs. She was wearing a black and white jumpsuit and bracelets on both wrists.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.