Aldi recalling flour over possible E. coli contamination

(CBS) - Aldi is recalling The Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour, which was sold at stores in 11 states, because of possible E. coli contamination. The 5-pound bags of flour should either be discarded or returned to the store for a refund, the company said.

The flour, made by Archer Daniels Midland, was sold in several states including, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

Seventeen people across eight states reported being sickened, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Consumers shouldn't eat raw products made with flour because wheat can carry risks of bacteria, the company said in a statement. Baking, frying or boiling will kill the bacteria, but consumers should also wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils after they come in contact with raw flour, the company said.

The recalled Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour has the UPC code 041498130404. The company said those with questions can call the ADM Milling Co. Customer Service at 800-422-1688 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. central time.