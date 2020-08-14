Alcohol delivery: Tops Friendly Markets teaming up with Instacart for adult beverage service

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Tops Friendly Markets is teaming up with grocery delivery company Instacart to include alcohol as part of the platform’s delivery service.

“This digital evolution will bring an enhanced shopping experience for our customers, and sets Tops apart in the marketplace as the first retailer to offer this added convenience to its customers,” said Ed Rick, director, consumer marketing & digital for Tops, in a press release.

Customers will be asked to provide a valid driver’s license in order to close out their order, whether it is a curbside pickup or home delivery.

Officials says deliveries will not be left at a customer’s residence until the transaction is complete.

