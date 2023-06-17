ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — Covering the principal’s office in bubble wrap? Turning the cafeteria into a beach scene? The Charles C. D’Amico High School senior class took a different approach when deciding this year’s prank — donations.

The cause? To raise money for a young boy in the community battling cancer. Faculty of the school were met by students Monday morning prohibiting them from entering the parking lot, unless they paid a $5 fee.

According to Principal Jennifer Ashbery, the students came to school early to organize themselves, and students blocked off the driveway and stationed themselves at each of the entrances to charge them.

(Photo courtesy of Albion Central School District) (Photo courtesy of Albion Central School District) (Photo courtesy of Albion Central School District)

As for the staff’s reaction:

“I think initially, on a Monday morning, they were surprised to see that they were being stopped,” Principal Ashbery said. “Our staff is wonderful, and they were gracious, and are proud of the students for doing that. And, you know, gladly forked over some money so they could park in the parking lot.”

(Photo courtesy of Albion Central School District) (Photo courtesy of Albion Central School District)

She adds how proud she is of her students for building great character during their time at the school, in addition to academics.

“They were very shocked at the recognition they’re getting for this. That is not at all the intention they had behind it,” Principal Ashbery told News 8. “We talked a lot about that, this is when you’re recognized for doing something for the reason that you do it. It’s just the right thing to do. And they felt very much led to do that for this young boy. They were just kind of humbled by it.”

Principal Ashbery says for those who may want to also contribute to ongoing donations, to contact the school and they can help get funds to the family.