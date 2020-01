ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — Police in Albion are reassuring parents about some social media posts making the rounds.

In a statement, the police said the posts indicate a concern for violence on the Albion Central School Campus on Friday — related to previous threats in the district.

Police said they have investigated and found no evidence of a credible threat. Still, there will be an increased police presence at the school.

Students returned from Winter break on Thursday.