Albion Police Department to hold Active Shooter drill

The Albion Police Department will hold an Active Shooter/ Emergency Response drill at the Albion School District campuses on Tuesday.

The drill will involve multiple local Law Enforcement, EMS and Fire Service agencies, as well as participation and assistance from State and Federal agencies.

The drill will start at around 9 a.m. and is scheduled to last until around 2 p.m.

During the drill, Route 31 will be closed from Route 98 to Clarendon Street.

Residents who live in the area will be allowed to access residences on Route 31 during the drill if necessary.

School operations will be cancelled in each Albion School, however, more than 200 School District Staff members will be participating in the drill, simulating various roles within the school. This will allow for a realistic emergency-response environment.

This will be one of the largest drills ever conducted in Orleans County, allowing the Albion Police Department and participating agencies to test and evaluate response times, organization and readiness for an emergency situation.

The Albion Police Department requested that the area of the Albion School District campuses be avoided during the drill so that it can be conducted as safely and effectively as possible.