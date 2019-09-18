Albion man arrested after punching man during altercation on the Thruway

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion was arrested by State Police last Friday after punching a man while doing work on the Thruway.

Police say 29-year-old Vanderson Scheuer got in a physical altercation, punching a 59-year-old man, causing injuries and damage to personal property on the I-90 in the Town of Dunkirk.

Both Scheuer and the 59-year-old man were employed by a painting company performing work on the I-90 at the time of the incident.

According to officials, Scheuer was processed and charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Dunkirk Court on September 30.