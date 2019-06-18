Albion High School senior killed in overnight crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Albion, NY (WROC) - An Albion High School senior is dead following an overnight crash in Orleans County.

State Police say Brennan Moody, 17, of Kent, was a passenger in a car with three other teenage males when it crashed on Eagle Harbor Road just before 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. According to troopers, the car left the shoulder of the road and hit a ditch before becoming airborne and striking a telephone pole.

Moody was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old driver and front passenger were treated at Strong Memorial Hospital and are expected to be okay. The other 17-year-old passenger was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Albion High School is contacting families about the loss and will provide grief assistance for students and families.

Albion Superintendent Michael Bonnewell released this statement on Tuesday: