Albion High School senior killed in overnight crash

An Albion High School senior is dead following an overnight crash in Orleans County.

State Police said Brennan Moody, 17, of Kent, was in a car on the way home from a bonfire with three other teenagers when it crashed on Eagle Harbor Road just before 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. According to troopers, the car left the shoulder of the road and hit a ditch before becoming airborne and striking a telephone pole.

Moody was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old driver and front passenger were treated at Strong Memorial Hospital and are expected to be okay.

The other 17-year-old passenger was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. His parents told News 8 their son is responding to words and is able to move his toes when asked.

Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

A few of Moody’s friends spoke to News 8 and said Moody was a kind and funny person with an amazing singing voice. Moody would have graduated next week from Albion High School. Gabriel Schildt has been best friends with him since second grade and they have been through it all together.

“One time we went camping together and we snuck out and went on railroad tracks and just walked and talked for a really long time,” said Schildt.

Schildt said he knows his friend would want everyone to celebrate his life, not focus on his passing.

“He’s in a better place now and he would want everybody to learn from this.”

Freshman Myleigh Miller knew Moody through the musicals at Albion High School. She said he was one of the first seniors to ever talk to her.

“He talked to everyone really, like a lot of people in high schools have these cliques but he didn’t. He was nice to everyone,” said Miller.

Miller said she chose a stuffed sloth to place at his memorial because “they’re cute and funny”- just like Brennan.

Patrick Weis’ son was in the backseat with Moody during the crash Tuesday morning. He is the passenger currently at Erie County Medical Center in critical condition. Weis said the boys have been friends since kindergarten.

“He was a good kid, he always seemed to be the life of the school and everything like that,” said Weis.

Albion High School is contacting families about the loss and will provide grief assistance for students and families.

Albion Superintendent Michael Bonnewell released this statement on Tuesday: