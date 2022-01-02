Albion 18-year-old dead, teen sister injured in Orleans County crash

GAINES, N.Y. (WROC) – The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Saturday evening in the town of Gaines on Eagle Harbor Road.

Deputies say two sisters, ages 18 and 13, were walking in the northbound lane of Eagle Harbor Road when they were struck by a vehicle. Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as 24-year-old Zackery Harding of Albion.

Deputies say the 18-year-old, Theresa Karlak, of Albion, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Coroner Rocky Sidari. The 13-year-old sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a second vehicle had reportedly pulled over on the west shoulder,” OCSO said. “As the vehicle operated by Harding went out and around that vehicle the pedestrians were struck. Conditions at the scene were dark, heavy rain/ice that may have contributed to this tragic accident.”

The OCSO was assisted by NYSP Accident Reconstruction Unit, Albion Fire Dept., COVA Ambulance, and the O.C. Coroner’s Office.