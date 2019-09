ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Alberto Reyes has pleaded guilty in a federal case involving illegal re-entry into the country.

That’s along with his guilty plea in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her infant son.

In a hearing on Monday, Reyes was charged with possession of a counterfeit social security card, and illegal entry after being deported. For that, he could face ten years in prison.

Reyes is already facing 20 years in manslaughter charges.