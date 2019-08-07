Al Sigl Community asking for help with shoe drive ahead of charity event

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Al Sigl Community is asking for your help with a shoe drive in August.

This October, the non-profit organization will host its 30th annual “Walk-About.” It’s a charity event that raises money for kids and adults with special needs.

To help prepare, a gently-used shoe drive is being hosted at Eastview Mall and The Mall at Greece Ridge. Each pair helps raise funds for October’s big event.

“It’s a wonderful event. It’s indoors people can walk, roll, people of all abilities can participate, it’s a real showcase of what our agencies do,” said President Emeritus Dan Meyers.

You can drop off gently-used shoes from now until August. The “Walk-About” will be held on October 27 at Eastview Mall.

