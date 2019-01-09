Al Roker says fired Rochester meteorologist deserves second chance

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Al Roker attends the Food Bank for New York City Can-Do Awards Dinner 2017 on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Food Bank for New York City)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Al Roker attends the Food Bank for New York City Can-Do Awards Dinner 2017 on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Food Bank for New York City)

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Today Show meteorologist Al Roker is showing support for the Rochester meteorologist fired after uttering a racial slur on-air last week.

In a tweet, Roker says former WHEC Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell deserves a second chance.

"I think @JeremyKappell made an unfortunate flub and should be given the chance to apologize on @news10nbc," Roker wrote. "Anyone who has done live tv and screwed up (google any number of ones I’ve done) understands."

Responding to another tweet implying Kappell may use the word behind closed doors, Roker further backed Kappell, saying: "Perhaps, but do you know that. Unless some friends or acquaintances come forward with that, you can’t make that assumption."

I think @JeremyKappell made an unfortunate flub and should be given the chance to apologize on @news10nbc Anyone who has done live tv and screwed up (google any number of ones I’ve done) understands. — Al Roker (@alroker) January 9, 2019

Hubbard Broadcasting, which owns WHEC, says Kappell was fired Sunday afternoon after they became aware of the slur. Kappell says he was speaking too fast during his weather segment on Friday and messed up when mentioning Rochester's Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Speaking with News 8's Adam Chodak on Tuesday, Kappell said, "I was horrified. I could hear it. I could hear how people could interpret it that way. And thought, How could that have come from my mouth? I couldn't understand and I was literally scared."

The mistake seemed to go unnoticed until a video of the slur surfaced on social media, upsetting many online.

Kappell adds that he wanted to apologize after the incident, but wasn't given the chance. "I absolutely did and that was my suggestion to our General Manager, that he give me the chance to explain what happened and to give an apology to anybody that may have been offended."

In recent days, however, Kappell's firing has prompted online backlash against WHEC and made national headlines. An online petition supporting Kappell has received more than 30,000 signatures, as of Wednesday morning.

You can see more from our interview with Kappell here.

Tuesday night, Hubbard Broadcasting released the following statement responding to the controversy.