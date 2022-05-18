Canandaigua, N.Y. (WROC) — Adam Met, the bassist for the popular band AJR, is applauding Canandaigua’s CMAC Performing Arts Center’s environmental record as his non-profit Planet Reimagined partners with the venue to limit carbon emissions.

Met, who has relatives in the Rochester area, specifically cited CMAC’s recent efforts to reduce waste at their concerts through composting, recycling and returnables.

“Spending a bunch of time in the Rochester area from when I was a little kid, I mean, seeing what they’re doing especially in the community of Canandaigua Lake has been really amazing,” Met told News 8.

As part of the partnership, CMAC will donate $1 from every ticket sold to Planet Reimagined, which plans to create summer fellowships for students around the world where they will research ways the music industry “can contribute to a healthier, cleaner planet.”