Airport, ROC skyline goes blue for injured RPD officer Denny Wright

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester International Airport, along with several downtown buildings, were lit up in blue Monday night in support of Rochester police officer Dennison “Denny” Wright.

Wright suffered “severe” injuries last week during an incident on Peck Street. He was stabbed multiple times in the face and lower body and had to undergo surgery.

Wright has been at the hospital recovering since the incident and Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo says the airport canopy will stay lit in support of officer Wright until he is discharged.

“On behalf of our entire community, we extend our hopes and prayers to Officer Wright,” said Dinolfo in a statement. “The men and women of the Rochester Police Department are among the bravest around – they have our backs, and we have theirs. As a token of our support for Officer Wright and his ongoing recovery, I have directed the Airport Authority to light the skies blue until his eventual discharge from the hospital. We wish him a speedy and complete recovery.”

The suspect accused of stabbing Wright, 28-year-old Keith Williams of Rochester, is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer. Officials say additional charges may be considered by a Monroe County Grand Jury.

Williams pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday morning where there was hundreds of police officers present to show support for their colleague.